New US Trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Other Film 'The Third Murder'

"His story changes every time I see him." Film Movement has released another new official US trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda's film The Third Murder, which premiered last year at the festivals in the fall. The acclaimed Japanese filmmaker went on to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year with his latest, titled Shoplifters. This court room thriller is being released in the US before that one, since that one just premiered and will still play at festivals the rest of this year. Kore-eda's The Third Murder is about a court case involving a murder-robbery suspect named Misumi, played by Kôji Yakusho, who has confessed to the crimes. However, his defense attorney, played by Masaharu Fukuyama, has other ideas about this case, which could mean the difference between life and death for Misumi. The cast also includes Hirose Suzu. This looks like a very intriguing mystery with big twists and turns. I want to know the truth! Do you?

Here's the new US trailer (+ posters) for Hirokazu Kore-eda's The Third Murder, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the official UK trailer for Kore-eda's The Third Murder here, to see more footage from this.

Attorney Shigemori (Masaharu Fukuyama) takes on the defence of murder-robbery suspect Misumi (Kôji Yakusho) who served jail time for another murder 30 years ago. Shigemori’s chances of winning the case seem low - his client freely admits his guilt, despite facing the death penalty if he is convicted. As he digs deeper into the case, as he hears the testimonies of the victim’s family and Misumi himself, the once confident Shigemori begins to doubt whether his client is the murderer after all. The Third Murder is both written & directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, and After the Storm previously. This premiered at the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals last year. It first opened in the UK in March. Film Movement will open The Third Murder in select US theaters starting July 20th.