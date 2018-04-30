MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for John Woo's Totally Crazy 90s Action Film 'Manhunt'

April 30, 2018
Manhunt

"The return of the maestro!" Woo is back!! Netflix has debuted a brand new official US trailer for the release of John Woo's latest action film, titled Manhunt. It'll be available streaming starting this weekend, which is good news for those who want to see this totally crazy movie. Manhunt is about an innocent prosecutor who sets out on a mission to clear his name after being framed for crimes he didn't commit. Zhang Hanyu stars as the prosecutor, and the cast includes Masaharu Fukuyama, Qi Wei, and Ha Ji Won. This is actually a remake of the 1976 Japanese film Kimi yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare. It played at the Venice Film Festival, where I first saw it, and wrote a review about how it couldn't be more of a 90s action film - the kind you'd find on VHS in a video store and watch with friends. Now you can watch it on Netflix, and still enjoy.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ a poster) for John Woo's Manhunt, direct from YouTube:

Manhunt Poster

You can still watch the first official trailer for John Woo's Manhunt here, to see a bit more footage.

Action maestro John Woo returns to the mold of his classic The Killer with this remake of a classic 1970s Japanese thriller, about an innocent man who sets out to clear his name after his is framed for robbery and rape. Manhunt is directed by legendary action Chinese filmmaker John Woo, of many films including A Better Tomorrow, Just Heroes, The Killer, Bullet in the Head, Hard Boiled, Hard Target, Broken Arrow, Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, Windtalkers, Paycheck, Red Cliff, Reign of Assassins, and The Crossing previously. The screenplay is also written by John Woo; based on the book by Jukô Nishimura (turned into the film Kimi yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare). This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last year (read our review). Netflix releases Woo's Manhunt streaming exclusively starting May 4th. Who's in?

