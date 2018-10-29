MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Mermaid Transformation Swiss Film 'Blue My Mind'

by
October 29, 2018
Source: YouTube

Blue My Mind Trailer

"Don't you dare tell anybody, or else I'll destroy you." Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official US trailer for a funky film from Switzerland titled Blue My Mind, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lisa Brühlmann. This already premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and is finally getting a release this fall. Blue My Mind is about a 15-year-old girl named Mia who begins to notice changes in her body. She starts to discover weird changes: her toes begin to web together, then she grows gills and scales. Is she turning into a mermaid? The film is already being compared to Julia Ducournau's Raw, another creepy body horror flick from Europe. Blue My Mind stars Luna Wedler as Mia, Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen, Regula Grauwiller, Georg Scharegg, Lou Haltinner, and Yael Meier. This looks quite gnarly and almost too close to Raw.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original psoter) for Lisa Brühlmann's Blue My Mind, direct from YouTube:

Blue My Mind Poster

15-year-old Mia and her parents move to the suburbs of Zürich. While Mia plunges into a wild teenager existence, her body begins to change oddly. First hardly noticeably, but then with a force that threatens to drive her out of her mind. Mia’s transformation progresses inexorably, and she turns into the being which has slumbered within her for years… and is now gaining the upper hand. Blue My Mind is written and directed by Swiss actress / filmmaker Lisa Brühlmann, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This initially premiered at the Zurich Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, and San Sebastian Film Festival last year, and played at a bunch of other fests. Uncork'd Ent. will release Brühlmann's Blue My Mind in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 13th next month. Who's curious about this one?

