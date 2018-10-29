New US Trailer for Norway's Epic Natural Disaster Movie 'The Quake'

"Oslo has experienced this before. And now it's happening again." Magnolia Pictures has released the a new official US trailer for The Quake, the "next big disaster movie from Norway" following the smash hit The Wave from a few years back. This movie is about a massive earthquake that hits Oslo, centered on a fault-line underneath the city of 1.7 million people. They had a big quake in 1904, but they still aren't prepared. The story follows various people trying to survive, of course. Also titled Skjelvet in Norwegian, the movie opened in Norway this summer, and it's opening in US theaters this December. Starring Ane Dahl Torp, Kristoffer Joner, Hang Tran, and Jonas Hoff Oftebro. It's fun to see Norway promoting their country through Emmerich-esque disaster movies, at least it's a change from the cities we usually see. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for John Andreas Andersen's The Quake, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Norway's The Quake here, to see even more footage.

Here's the terrifying official synopsis: In 1904 an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Oslo, with an epicenter in the "Oslo Graben" which runs under the Norwegian capital. There are now signs that indicate that we can expect a major future earthquake in Oslo soon… The Quake, originally Skjelvet in Norwegian (translating to just Quake), is directed by Norwegian filmmaker John Andreas Andersen, an experienced cinematographer who previously co-directed the films Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama, and Uno. The screenplay is co-written by John Kåre Raake and Harald Rosenløw-Eeg. Nordisk Filmdistribusjon first opened The Quake (Skjelvet) in cinemas in Norway earlier this summer. Magnolia Pictures will release The Quake in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 14th this fall. Who's in?