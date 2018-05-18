New US Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Film 'Bleeding Steel' with Jackie Chan

"The world's first super-bio warrior." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted a new official US trailer for the a sci-fi action film from China titled Bleeding Steel, starring Jackie Chan as a hardened special forces agent protecting a young woman at all costs. We featured the first international trailer for this last year, and it already opened in China in December, only now arriving in US theaters this July. The big sci-fi aspect seems to involve a special metallic heart implanted in Chan's character, along with big spaceships and futuristic biomech suits and more weird stuff thrown in. The full cast includes Tess Haubrich, Callan Mulvey, and Damien Garvey. Everything about this looks way too cheesy and over-the-top and absurd, of course. But maybe that's the kind of entertainment some of you are in the mood for now, an escape from the real world.

Here's the new US trailer (+ intl. posters) for Lijia Zhang's Bleeding Steel, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original international trailer for Bleeding Steel here, to see a bit more footage.

Jackie Chan stars in this action sci-fi thriller as a hardened special forces agent who fights to protect a young woman (Tess Haubrich) from a sinister criminal gang. At the same time, he also feels a special connection to the young woman, like they met before in a different life. Bleeding Steel is both written and directed by up-and-coming Chinese filmmaker Lijia Zhang, of only the film Chrysanthemum to the Beast previously. This film already opened in China and Singapore last year at the end of the year, along with most of Europe, and didn't play at any other festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate Premiere will finally release Zhang's Bleeding Steel in select US theaters starting on July 6th, 2018 this summer. Still want to see this?