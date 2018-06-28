New US Trailer for 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society'

"Hungry for some romance, novels, and a slice of potato peel pie?" Then watch this new US trailer for a film titled The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, based on the book of the same name, arriving on Netflix in the US this August. This is the latest film from veteran English director Mike Newell, who hasn't done much since his 2012 adaptation of Great Expectations. The always-impressive Lily James stars in Guernsey as a young journalist who forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island (Google Maps) in the aftermath of WWII when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war. The title is a reference to the book club that she befriends on the island. The cast includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Matthew Goode, Michiel Huisman, Katherine Parkinson, Glen Powell, Tom Courtenay, and Penelope Wilton. This looks emotional and charming, perfect for a nice cry watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Mike Newell's Guernsey, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can watch the original UK trailer for Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society here to see more.

Lily James plays free-spirited journalist Juliet Ashton, who forms a life-changing bond with the delightful and eccentric Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the occupation of Guernsey in WWII. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, also titled just Guernsey, is directed by veteran English filmmaker Mike Newell, director of the films Four Weddings and a Funeral, Donnie Brasco, Pushing Tin, Mona Lisa Smile, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Love in the Time of Cholera, Prince of Persia, Love in the Time of Cholera, and the latest Great Expectations previously. The screenplay is written by Thomas Bezucha and Don Roos; adapted from the novel of the same name by Annie Barrows & Mary Ann Shaffer. Studiocanal already released Guernsey in UK cinemas in April. Netflix will release the film streaming exclusively in the US starting August 10th.