New US Trailer for Xavier Legrand's Acclaimed French Drama 'Custody'

"Your children have turned against you." Kino Lorber has debuted the new US trailer for French domestic drama Custody, about parents fighting over the custody of their children. This trailer follows the UK trailer and is a bit different, with an unsettling ticking clock noise in the background making the tension even more unbearable. Written & directed by Xavier Legrand, it's about a bitter custody battle over an embattled son in the middle of a broken marriage. Custody stars Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, and Florence Janas. The film received rave reviews out of Venice, described as a "steady crescendo of suspense" by The Film Stage. This plays in US theaters starting June 29th, so be on the lookout for it - it's one of the most highly rated French films arriving this year, worth seeing when it opens.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new US poster) for Xavier Legrand's Custody, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the other UK trailer for Xavier Legrand's Custody here, to see a bit more footage.

After a bitter divorce, Miriam (Léa Drucker) and Antoine (Denis Ménochet) battle for sole custody of their son, Julien (Thomas Gioria). Miriam claims the father is violent but lacks proof. Antoine accuses her of manipulating their son for her own ends. Both sides seem to be hiding something; the truth is buried in deceit and jealousy. When the judge awards joint custody, Julien becomes a pawn in a tense conflict that soon brings the family’s fraught past to light. Custody is both written and directed by French filmmaker Xavier Legrand, making his directorial debut after a short film and acting work. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it won Best Director. The film opened in Italy last year, and also opened in the UK back in April. Kino Lorber will release Custody in select US theaters starting June 29th.