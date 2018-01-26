Nicolas Cage as a Peeping Motel Owner in First 'Looking Glass' Trailer

"Night owls sleep here." Momentum Pictures has unveiled the trailer for a thriller titled Looking Glass, from veteran American director Tim Hunter. The film stars Nicolas Cage as the owner of an old motel in the middle of the desert. He finds a two way mirror to watch guests, but when he witnesses a murder, things get weird. They soon "discover more and more gruesome secrets involving the hotel and its visitors." The film also stars Robin Tunney, Marc Blucas, Ernie Lively, and Jacque Gray. At first glance, I thought this was a feature film about the guy in the Netflix doc Voyeur, about a peeping motel owner. But it seems to be more of a wacky motel horror and nothing unique (how many of these have we seen?). Take a peek below.

Here's the first official trailer for Tim Hunter's Looking Glass, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

Ray and his wife look to start over by buying an old motel in the middle of the desert. Things take a turn for the worse however when Ray witnesses a murder through a two-way mirror. As they struggle to escape, they discover more and more gruesome secrets involving the hotel and its visitors. Looking Glass is directed by American filmmaker Tim Hunter, of the films Tex, Sylvester, River's Edge, Paint It Black, The Saint of Fort Washington, The Maker, The Failures, Control, and The Far Side of Jericho previously. The screenplay is written by Jerry Rapp and Matthew Wilder. This has not premiered at any film festivals. Momentum Pictures will release Looking Glass in select theaters + on VOD starting February 16th, 2018.