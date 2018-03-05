Nicolas Cage in Trailer for Cheesy Sci-Fi Action 'The Humanity Bureau'

"Whatever Kross is planning, make sure he doesn't succeed." How about some Nicolas Cage cheesy action for a post-Oscars detox? QME Entertainment & Minds Eye Entertainment have debuted the official trailer for The Humanity Bureau, a thrilling sci-fi adventure about survival, truth and the price of freedom. Set in a post-apocalyptic America, the film stars Nicolas Cage as a caseworker for a government agency called the Humanity Bureau exiles members of society deemed unproductive and banishes them to a colony known as New Eden. The full cast includes Sarah Lind, Hugh Dillon, Vicellous Shannon, Kurt Max Runte, and Jakob Davies. Usually I'm always up for some sci-fi, but this looks bad, really bad. The VFX look bad, the story is half-baked nonsense, the dialogue is terrible, it's barely sci-fi anyway. I'm not surprised this is a Nicolas Cage movie, he's in nothing but junk these days (except, maybe, Mom & Dad). You've been warned.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob W. King's The Humanity Bureau, direct from YouTube:

In the near future climate change has wreaked havoc in parts of the American Midwest. In its attempt to take hold of an economic recession, a government agency called the Humanity Bureau exiles members of society deemed unproductive and banishes them to a colony known as New Eden. An ambitious and impartial caseworker Noah Kross (Nicolas Cage) investigates a case appealed by a single mother Rachel Weller (Sarah Lind) and her son Lucas (Jakob Davies). Knowing the unjust fate of the innocent boy and against the wishes of his superior Adam Westinghouse (Hugh Dillon), Kross sets off to save the lives of the mother and child and to expose the truth about the Humanity Bureau’s secrets once and for all. The Humanity Bureau is directed by American filmmaker Rob W. King, of the films Something More, Hungry Hills, I Heart Regina, and Tokyo Trial previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Schultz. QME Ent. will release King's The Humanity Bureau in select theaters + on VOD starting April 6th this spring. Interested?