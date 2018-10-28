Nicolas Cage is a Truck Driver in Trailer for Thriller 'Between Worlds'

"When you go to the other side, are there other people there?" Saban Films has debuted the first trailer for an indie supernatural thriller titled Between Worlds, which premiered at Fantastic Fest to a few positive reviews. Following up Mandy also from this year with Nicolas Cage going full-on crazy, Between Worlds is another Cage Rage movie - but this time he plays a truck driver. Cage plays a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his dead wife and child. He meets a woman who asks for his help, but the spirit of his dead wife takes over, possessing the young woman's body determined to settle her unfinished business with the living. Director Maria Pulera initially wrote this as a standard thriller, but collaborating with Cage on it made it "a much more surreal drama in the vein of David Lynch." The cast includes Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell, Lydia Hearst, Garrett Clayton, and Hopper Penn. Check out this thriller below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Maria Pulera's Between Worlds, direct from YouTube:

Between Worlds follows Joe (Nicolas Cage), a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. He meets Julie (Franka Potente) a spiritually gifted woman who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Penelope Mitchell). But the spirit of Joe's dead wife Mary proves stronger, possessing the young woman's body and determined to settle her unfinished business with the living. Between Worlds is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Maria Pulera, director of only one film previously titled Falsely Accused from 2016, working on her next project now titled El Matador. The film just premiered at Fantastic Fest this year. Saban Films will release Pulera's Between Worlds in select theaters + on VOD starting December 21st this fall. Anyone interested?