Nicolas Cage Plays a Cop in True-Story Police Action Thriller Film '211'

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" Momentum Pictures has released the official trailer for an action thriller titled 211, or #211, which is a reference to the police code "211" - meaning a robbery in progress. Inspired by one of the "longest and bloodiest bank heists in history", the film is described as a combination of End of Watch meets Black Hawk Down. Does it look like that description? See for yourself below. Nicolas Cage stars as a police officer who takes a civilian on a ride along, then gets caught up in this violent bank robbery heist. In addition to Cage, it also stars Cory Hardrict, Michael Rainey Jr., Ori Pfeffer, Weston Cage, Sophie Skelton and Alexandra Dinu. This looks like an all-out, action-packed, very intense bank robbery movie.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for York Alec Shackleton's 211, direct from YouTube:

A film inspired by one of the longest and bloodiest real-life events in police history. Officer Mike Chandler (Nicolas Cage) and a young civilian passenger find themselves under-prepared and outgunned when fate puts them squarely in the crosshairs of a daring bank heist in progress by a fearless team of highly trained and heavily armed men. 211 is both written and directed by American filmmaker York Alec Shackleton, or just York Shackleton, a former professional snowboarder and director of the films Kush, 1 Out of 7, and Pretty Perfect previously. Momentum releases 211 in select theaters + on VOD starting June 8th. Who's in?