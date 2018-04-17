Noël Wells & Josh Radnor in First Trailer for Indie Film 'Social Animals'

"I know this isn't where you imagined yourself at this age." Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Social Animals, from writer/director Theresa Bennett. Not to be confused with the documentary also titled Social Animals, which just premiered at SXSW, this is a quirky rom-com about a young woman who is trying to get her life in order. Noël Wells (from Infinity Baby, Mr. Roosevelt, Happy Anniversary) stars as a "childless, single, broke, stoner" who attempts to salvage her failing business and love life while falling for a married man. Josh Radnor also stars, with Aya Cash, Carly Chaikin, Fortune Fiemster, and Samira Wiley. This "honest, uncompromising comedy of modern relationships" looks like pretty much every other movie about modern relationships, but as usual, it still seems enjoyable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Theresa Bennett's Social Animals, direct from YouTube:

Zoe Crandle's life didn’t exactly turn out the way she planned. She's facing eviction, her business is going under and she is resigned to a life of one-night stands. Just when it seems her whole world is unraveling, she meets Paul, a fellow loveable loser, and the pair have an instant connection. There's only one problem, Paul is married. With help from her best friend, Zoe devises a plan to save her business and salvage her love life. Social Animals is both written and directed by filmmaker Theresa Bennett, a casting producer / consultant for TV making her feature directorial debut with this movie. Vertical Entertainment will release Bennett's Social Animals in select theaters + on VOD starting on June 1st this summer. Anyone interested?