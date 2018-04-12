2018 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Panahi, Pawlikowski, Wenders

Every year, cinephiles wake up early to watch the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 71st Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've thrown a bit of a curveball with an entirely unexpected selection of films playing this year. The selection includes new films from Jafar Panahi (Three Faces), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Alice Rohrwacher (Lazzaro Felice), Matteo Garrone (Dogman), Spike Lee (BlacKKKlansman), David Robert Mitchell (Under the Silver Lake), along with Jean-Luc Godard, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Jia Zhang-Ke, plus Wim Wenders' Pope documentary. And then there's the Star Wars movie, of course, which kind of makes this a very mixed bag. But there's no Suspiria, or Terry Gilliam, or Lars von Trier? And all the Netflix films are gone. It's a shame, this seems like a very light selection so far. Possibly with a few extra additions coming last minute. See the full list below.

Here's the complete selection of 2018 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (17 FILMS):

At War - dir. Stéphane Brizé

Dogman - dir. Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d’Image - dir. Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II - dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel - dir. Christophe Honoré

Girls of the Sun - dir. Eva Husson

Ash Is Purest White - dir. Jia Zhang-Ke

Shoplifters - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Capernaum - dir. Nadine Labaki

Burning - dir. Lee Chang-Dong

BlacKKKlansman - dir. Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake - dir. David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces - dir. Jafar Panahi

Cold War - dir. Pawel Pawlikowski

Lazzaro Felice - dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine - dir. AB Shawky

Leto (L’Été) - dir. Kirill Serebrennikov

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Everybody Knows - dir. Asghar Farhadi

OUT OF COMPETITION (4 FILMS):

Solo: A Star Wars Story - dir. Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain - dir. Gilles Lellouche

Little Tickles - dir. Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Long Day’s Journey Into Night - dir. Bi Gan

UN CERTAIN REGARD (13 FILMS):

Angel Face - dir. Vanessa Filho

Border - dir. Ali Abbasi

El Angel - dir. Luis Ortega

Euphoria - dir. Valeria Golino

Friend - dir. Wanuri Kahiu

The Gentle Indifference of the World - dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Girl - dir. Lukas Dhont

The Harvesters - dir. Etienne Kallos

In My Room - dir. Ulrich Köhler

Little Tickles - dir. Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

My Favorite Fabric - dir. Gaya Jiji

On Your Knees, Guys (Sextape) - dir. Antoine Desrosières

Sofia - dir. Meyem Benm’Barek

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (2 FILMS):

Arctic - dir. Joe Penna

The Spy Gone North - dir. Yoon Jong-Bing

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (7 FILMS):

10 Years in Thailand - dirs. Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

The State Against Mandela and the Others - dirs. Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

O Grande Circo Mistico - dir. Carlo Diegues

Dead Souls - dir. Wang Bing

To the Four Winds - dir. Michel Toesca

La Traversée - dir. Romain Goupil

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word - dir. Wim Wenders

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2018, with likely more to be added in the next few weeks before the fest begins. This is a very cool, very curious, very odd selection from Cannes this year. Combined with all of the rule changes and updates for press, which have been controversial to say the least, Cannes is getting a bit funky and will be entering a very unique year. Along with Netflix pulling their films last minute, which is a bit unfortunate (I would've loved to see them at the festival), they seem to be trying to make a more stronger push with different films as well. Who knows, we'll find out what it all means in a few weeks. As always - I'm excited to get back onto the Croisette and start watching films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these films in the line-up. The 2018 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8th-May 19th in Cannes, France.