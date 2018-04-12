2018 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Panahi, Pawlikowski, Wenders

CANNES 2018
Every year, cinephiles wake up early to watch the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 71st Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've thrown a bit of a curveball with an entirely unexpected selection of films playing this year. The selection includes new films from Jafar Panahi (Three Faces), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Alice Rohrwacher (Lazzaro Felice), Matteo Garrone (Dogman), Spike Lee (BlacKKKlansman), David Robert Mitchell (Under the Silver Lake), along with Jean-Luc Godard, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Jia Zhang-Ke, plus Wim Wenders' Pope documentary. And then there's the Star Wars movie, of course, which kind of makes this a very mixed bag. But there's no Suspiria, or Terry Gilliam, or Lars von Trier? And all the Netflix films are gone. It's a shame, this seems like a very light selection so far. Possibly with a few extra additions coming last minute. See the full list below.
Here's the complete selection of 2018 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.
COMPETITION (17 FILMS):
At War - dir. Stéphane Brizé
Dogman - dir. Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d’Image - dir. Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II - dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel - dir. Christophe Honoré
Girls of the Sun - dir. Eva Husson
Ash Is Purest White - dir. Jia Zhang-Ke
Shoplifters - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Capernaum - dir. Nadine Labaki
Burning - dir. Lee Chang-Dong
BlacKKKlansman - dir. Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake - dir. David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces - dir. Jafar Panahi
Cold War - dir. Pawel Pawlikowski
Lazzaro Felice - dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine - dir. AB Shawky
Leto (L’Été) - dir. Kirill Serebrennikov
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
Everybody Knows - dir. Asghar Farhadi
OUT OF COMPETITION (4 FILMS):
Solo: A Star Wars Story - dir. Ron Howard
Le Grand Bain - dir. Gilles Lellouche
Little Tickles - dir. Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Long Day’s Journey Into Night - dir. Bi Gan
UN CERTAIN REGARD (13 FILMS):
Angel Face - dir. Vanessa Filho
Border - dir. Ali Abbasi
El Angel - dir. Luis Ortega
Euphoria - dir. Valeria Golino
Friend - dir. Wanuri Kahiu
The Gentle Indifference of the World - dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Girl - dir. Lukas Dhont
The Harvesters - dir. Etienne Kallos
In My Room - dir. Ulrich Köhler
Little Tickles - dir. Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
My Favorite Fabric - dir. Gaya Jiji
On Your Knees, Guys (Sextape) - dir. Antoine Desrosières
Sofia - dir. Meyem Benm’Barek
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (2 FILMS):
Arctic - dir. Joe Penna
The Spy Gone North - dir. Yoon Jong-Bing
SPECIAL SCREENINGS (7 FILMS):
10 Years in Thailand - dirs. Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
The State Against Mandela and the Others - dirs. Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
O Grande Circo Mistico - dir. Carlo Diegues
Dead Souls - dir. Wang Bing
To the Four Winds - dir. Michel Toesca
La Traversée - dir. Romain Goupil
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word - dir. Wim Wenders
So that's the line-up for Cannes 2018, with likely more to be added in the next few weeks before the fest begins. This is a very cool, very curious, very odd selection from Cannes this year. Combined with all of the rule changes and updates for press, which have been controversial to say the least, Cannes is getting a bit funky and will be entering a very unique year. Along with Netflix pulling their films last minute, which is a bit unfortunate (I would've loved to see them at the festival), they seem to be trying to make a more stronger push with different films as well. Who knows, we'll find out what it all means in a few weeks. As always - I'm excited to get back onto the Croisette and start watching films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these films in the line-up. The 2018 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8th-May 19th in Cannes, France.
