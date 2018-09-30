Official Red Band Trailer for R-Rated Animated French Movie 'MFKZ'

"There's no way you two can run forever." GKids has debuted a gnarly red band trailer for an animated movie from France titled MFKZ, made by Shôjirô Nishimi & Guillaume Renard, based on Renard's comic book series. The title is an abbreviation because the actual French title is Mutafukaz, but you can't put that out in the US. The film is described as a "dark but stunningly animated sci-fi vision that mixes anime, film noir, and Lucha Libre in an orgy of video game-inspired mayhem." The feature is a collaboration between French comic artist Guillaume "RUN" Renard and the "ultra-hip" Japanese animation house Studio 4°C, of Tekkonkinkreet, Genius Party, and Mind Game. The new English release features the voices of Michael Chiklis, Giancarlo Esposito, Jorge Gutierrez, Dascha Polanco, RZA, Vince Staples, and Danny Trejo. This actually looks crazy cool, something different. And good to see another R-rated animated movie.

Here's the new red band trailer for Shôjirô Nishimi & Guillaume Renard's MFKZ, from GKids' YouTube:

And here's the original green band trailer + teaser trailer for Renard's MFKZ movie, also from YouTube:

The film centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinz, who live in a seedy tenement in an LA-inspired dystopian metropolis – a burnt-out, gang and cockroach-ridden neo-urban hell. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet. MFKZ, also known as Mutafukaz, is directed by French comic artist Guillaume "Run" Renard and Japanese animator Shojiro Nishimi, making his directorial debut after work on Tekkonkinkreet and Batman: Gotham Knight. This premiered at the Annecy and London Film Festivals last year, and already opened earlier this summer in France in May. GKids will release MFKZ in select theaters for two nights only starting on October 11th this fall, followed by VOD/Blu-ray release. For more info + tickets, visit the official website. Thoughts? Who wants to see this?