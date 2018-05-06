First Trailer for 'A Leaf of Faith' Doc About a Natural Opioid Alternative

"What if I told you I had the cure for the opioid crisis in my hand?" The Orchard has released an official trailer for a (potentially controversial) medicinal health documentary titled A Leaf of Faith, the latest film from doc director Chris Bell (Bigger Stronger Faster, Trophy Kids, Prescription Thugs). Even though the title might make you think this doc is about medicinal marijuana, it's actually about another kind of potent, powerful plant - one called "Kratom". Grown in Southeast Asia, this plant is part of the coffee plant and is, supposedly, a safe and effective alternative to medicinal opioid painkillers. Why is this important? Because opioids are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Really. Which is a bit freaky, but it's true. "Join Chris Bell as he explores the natural world of this never before known harmless leaf that could be the perfect human medicine, while providing answers to all his questions and no doubt test[ing] his faith."

Here's the official trailer for Chris Bell & David Baca Jr.'s doc A Leaf of Faith, direct from YouTube:

In America we have a 9/11 scale loss every three weeks not by terrorists, but from opioid painkillers. The thing killing 30,000 Americans a year comes in a little white pill in an amber bottle with your name on it. Opioid painkillers are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. We believe we came across a solution that has the potential to cure America's opiate epidemic. It exists in a plant called Kratom that grows in Southeast Asia. It's a part of the coffee plant and it carries alkaloids that kill pain, give energy, wean people off opioids, and even suppress some from social anxiety without deadly side effects, withdrawal symptoms or addiction symptoms. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it was. In October of last year the DEA announced this innocent plant that can save the world would become a schedule 1 drug that would sit in the same category as crystal meth and heroin. After a double hip replacement surgery, a 6-year opiate addiction, and losing his older brother to pills, Chris Bell made it his mission to help others get out of pain by killing the pain, not the patient. A Leaf of Faith is co-directed by filmmakers Chris Bell (Bigger Stronger Faster, Trophy Kids, Prescription Thugs) & David Baca Jr. The Orchard will release the doc direct-to-VOD starting May 29th later this month. Anyone interested in this?