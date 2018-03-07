MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Adderall Documentary 'Take Your Pills' from Netflix

by
March 7, 2018
Take Your Pills Trailer

"That says something about our culture right now." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a documentary titled Take Your Pills, from director Alison Klayman, which is premiering this week at the SXSW Film Festival. The documentary explores the rise in popularity of prescription stimulants such as Adderall in today's do-more-better-faster world. This seems like a very provocative and important film that challenges what society has come to accept. Executive produced by Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, Take Your Pills examines what some view as "a brave new world of limitless possibilities", and others see as a sped-up ride down a synaptic slippery slope, as these pills have become the defining drug of a generation. Yow. As usual, Netflix is releasing this a week after its festival premiere, so it should be easy to catch if you want to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alison Klayman's documentary Take Your Pills, from YouTube:

Take Your Pills Doc Poster

The pressure to achieve more, do more, and be more is part of being human – and in the age of Adderall and Ritalin, achieving that can be as close as the local pharmacy. No longer just "a cure for excitable kids," prescription stimulants are in college classrooms, on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley…any place "the need to succeed" slams into "not enough hours in the day." But there are costs. In the insightful Netflix documentary Take Your Pills, award-winning documentarian Alison Klayman focuses on the history, the facts, and pervasiveness of cognitive-enhancement drugs in our amped-up era of late-stage-capitalism. Take Your Pills is directed by filmmaker Alison Klayman, of the documentaries Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry and 11/8/16 previously. The film will first premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Klayman's Take Your Pills streaming exclusively starting March 16th later this month. Interested?

