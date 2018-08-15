MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Ariel Vromen's Spy Thriller 'The Angel' from Netflix

by
August 15, 2018
The Angel Trailer

"Why are you helping Israel?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a spy thriller titled The Angel, the latest feature from Israeli director Ariel Vromen (Danika, The Iceman, Criminal). Not to be confused with Luis Ortega's film El Angel (also the same title), which premiered at Cannes this year, this tells a different story about an Egyptian spy who helped save Israel. The Angel stars Marwan Kenzari as Ashraf Marwan, Egyptian President Nasser's son-in-law and one of Israeli Intelligence's most precious assets. Also starring Toby Kebbell, Hannah Ware, Waleed Farouq Zuaiter, Maisa Abd Elhadi, Sasson Gabay, Miki Leon, Ori Pfeffer, and Slimane Daz. This looks solid, featuring slick filmmaking and thrilling espionage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ariel Vromen's The Angel, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The Angel Poster

Ariel Vromen's The Angel tells the true story of Ashraf Marwan (Marwan Kenzari), who was Egyptian President Nasser's son-in-law, and a special advisor and confidant to his successor Anwar Sadat, while simultaneously one of Israeli Intelligence's most precious assets of the 20th century. "The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel." The Angel is directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Ariel Vromen, director of the films Rx, Danika, The Iceman, and Criminal previously. The screenplay is written by David Arata; adapted from the novel by Uri Bar-Joseph. This hasn't shown at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Vromen's The Angel streaming exclusively starting September 14th coming up. Anyone interested in this?

