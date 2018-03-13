Official Trailer for Behind-the-Scenes Doc 'The Director and The Jedi'

"I trust him, I have to trust him." Lucasfilm has released a trailer for the documentary titled The Director and The Jedi. This feature-length (a full 135 minutes!) documentary is actually included as a bonus feature on the forthcoming Blu-Ray/VOD release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it also just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, hence the timing of this trailer. The Director and The Jedi is an intimate documentary delving into Rian Johnson and his process as he comes in as a director new to the Star Wars universe. The film examines his intensive work and his connection to Star Wars, as well as his techniques and process as a director. Everything about this looks awesome, and I'm excited to watch, just to see Rian at work. The film is apparently a very revealing inside look at the making of a HUGE movie, which is actually quite rare, especially packaged as a two hour documentary. Take a look below & get your copy of TLJ later this month.

Here's the official trailer for Anthony Wonke's documentary The Director and The Jedi, from YouTube:

An intimate documentary delving into Rian Johnson's process as he comes in as a director new to the Star Wars universe. A fan since childhood, he sets out to make the most powerful Star Wars movie he can. Navigating the mammoth production, the scale of which he’s never directed before, we meet his cast and crew, see their individual challenges in bringing the film together, say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, and explore the significance of Rian’s more surprising decisions. The documentary gives you a view of what it really was like to make The Last Jedi. As the team strive to do their best, what shines through is their passion and how memorable an experience it is for Rian as director. The Director and the Jedi is directed by filmmaker Anthony Wonke, dirrector of many docs including The Battle for Marjah, Crack House USA, Gymnast, Fire in the Night, Being AP, and Ronaldo previously. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. The Director and The Jedi will then be available as an extra on the Blu-ray/VOD release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi available March 27th this month - order on Amazon. Who wants to see this?