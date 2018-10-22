Official Trailer for B&W Drama 'Palacios' Directed by Robert T. Herrera

"Maybe we could just hang out here for a little while? Just hang out…" Freestyle Digital Media has released the first official trailer for Palacios, an indie drama filmed in St. Louis, Missouri that is heading straight-to-VOD later this fall. The drama is about a widowed woman and an inner-city teen who decide to spend the 4th of July holiday together on a Midwest city rooftop where they create an unlikely bond that forces them to stop ignoring the circumstances that placed them there together. The film also features a Boston terrier which has a key role in the story, joining them as they converse on the roof. Palacios is also a B&W film, and it was shot on location entirely in St. Louis, Missouri. I'm digging the vibe of this film. I'm certainly curious now, especially with that dog appearing so prominently on the new poster and in the trailer. Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Robert T. Herrera's Palacios, direct from YouTube:

Eugene (Olajuwon Davis), an inner-city St. Louis teen, escapes the streets and hides away on a Midwest rooftop during the early-morning hours of the Fourth of July. Holly (Libby Bibb), a widowed alcoholic who lives in a secluded rooftop dwelling with her precocious Boston terrier, wakes up and discovers the teen hiding out. They commit to spending the holiday together above the city as they wait for a hopeful resolve to Eugene’s situation. Their time together reveals the joys of a newly found friendship and they take in playful experiences with views of the ignored world around them. As the summer day passes into night, their bond grows and the celebratory fireworks begin to explode, but the troubling conflicts of their personal realities begin to catch up with them. Palacios is written and directed by filmmaker Robert T. Herrera, making his feature directorial debut after the documentary The Gray Seasons, and episodes of "Hangin' with Los Henrys". The film premiered at the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival this summer. Freestyle DM will release Palacios direct-to-VOD starting November 13th next month. How does it look?