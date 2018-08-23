Official Trailer for 'By the Rivers of Babylon' Featuring Crispin Glover

"You didn't tell me she's funny." RadioactiveGiant has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled By the Rivers of Babylon, previously known as Caretaker, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Albert Sandoval. The description for this is a bit vague but sets up the plot of this psychological thriller: dementia and deceit haunt a widow as her estranged son and the new caretaker share her home. The dark drama stars Crispin Glover, Connie Stevens, Mark Boone Junior, Sam Quartin, Joely Fisher, Adam Tomei, and Dakota Buchanan. This looks unsettling, quite a few creepy things going on. Glover looks gnarly with that big burly mustache, but his accent is a bit hokey. Not sure what else I can say about this. Watch below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Albert Sandoval's By the Rivers of Babylon, from YouTube:

Dementia and deceit haunt a widow as her estranged son and the new caretaker share her home in this southern gothic thriller. By the Rivers of Babylon is directed by American filmmaker Albert Sandoval, making his feature directorial debut with this film. He previously worked as an art director and producer before making this feature. The screenplay is written by Albert Sandoval and Robert Paul Taylor; based on the screenplay Caretaker written by Adam Hoelzel. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, as far as we know. RadioactiveGiant will release Sandoval's By the Rivers of Babylon in theaters sometime later in 2018. Stay tuned for updates. Visit their Facebook page for more. Anyone interested in seeing this?