Official Trailer for Coming-of-Age 'All Summers End' with Tye Sheridan

"All I want to do is just be a kid." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled All Summers End, from new director Kyle Wilamowski, making his feature debut. This indie film is about a boy, played by Tye Sheridan (from Mud, X-Men: Apocalypse, Ready Player One) who falls in love with a girl one summer, played by Kaitlyn Dever (from Short Term 12, Detroit). But he also has to deal with his guilty conscience after his role in a prank gone wrong. The film also stars Pablo Schreiber, Austin Abrams, Annabeth Gish, Ryan Lee, Paula Malcomson, and Bill Sage. Not bad. This looks pretty much exactly as it sounds, an emotional coming-of-age indie flick, so give it a look if you're curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Wilamowski's All Summers End, in high def on Apple:

A teenage boy (Tye Sheridan) falls in love with a girl (Kaitlyn Dever), but after a summer prank goes awry, he must grapple with his guilty conscience. All Summers End, originally titled Grass Stains, is both written and directed by newcomer American filmmaker Kyle Wilamowski, making his feature directorial debut after working as a music supervisor previously. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival a year ago, and is just now being released in the US. Gravitas Ventures will release Wilamowski's All Summers End in select theaters + on VOD starting June 1st this summer. Anyone interested? Who wants to see this?