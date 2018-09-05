Official Trailer for Danish Mystery Thriller 'The Purity of Vengeance'

Time for a taste of some Danish mystery. Zentropa Entertainment has debuted the full official trailer for a Danish thriller titled The Purity of Vengeance, originally titled Journal 64. This film is about a series of mysterious disappearances in 1987 that are all eerily connected to the same person. The investigative thriller follows Carl Mørck and Assad from Department Q, who try to figure out how a bunch of dead bodies are connected and who's behind everything. The Purity of Vengeance stars Fares Fares, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Nicolas Bro, Anders Hove, Søren Pilmark, and Elliott Crosset Hove. This looks very cool, a bit like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films or even Fincher's Se7en, but with some unique twists. I am curious to see more footage from this and check it out whenever it hits theaters outside of Denmark. Dig in.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Christoffer Boe's The Purity of Vengeance, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original teaser trailer for The Purity of Vengeance, aka Journal 64, also found on YouTube:

In an older apartment in Copenhagen, some craftsmen make a scary discovery: behind a fake wall they find three mummified bodies sitting around a dining table with a free space ready. Carl Mørck and Assad from Department Q now have to find out who the mummies are and for whom the fourth place is intended. They soon discover that the previous inhabitants of the apartment trace back to an infamous women’s hospital at Sprogø island, where attempts at forced sterilization were a regular part of the daily lives of the women who were brought to the hospital. The horror at the hospital is an overdue chapter in the history of Denmark, but there are people who say that the experiments are still up in our time. Carl and Assad start a race with time to prevent new murders and assaults. The Purity of Vengeance, originally titled Journal 64, is directed by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Boe, of the films Reconstruction, Allegro, Offscreen, Everything Will be Fine, Beast, and Sex, Drugs & Taxation previously. The screenplay is written by Mikkel Nørgaard, Bo Hr. Hansen, and Nikolaj Arcel, based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's novel. The film is set to open in Denmark in October this fall, but has no official US release dates yet. First impression? Thoughts?