Official Trailer for Dark Horror 'Island Zero' Written by Tess Gerritsen

"Oooooh, end of the world!" Freestyle Digital Media has released a short, new official trailer, running only 30-seconds, for a dark comedy, horror thriller titled Island Zero, from director Josh Gerritsen and writer Tess Gerritsen ("Rizzoli & Isles"). The premise for this film sounds pretty cool, I just hope it's better than it looks. A fishing community on a remote Maine island finds itself suddenly cut off from the rest of the world after the ferry stops coming. When people start to vanish, the terrified survivors realize that someone - or something - is hunting them. Island Zero stars Laila Robins, Adam Wade McLaughlin, Teri Reeves, and Matthew Wilkas. This seems like it could be fun, with some bloody twists and amusing horror moments, but I'm not entirely sure based on this 30 seconds of footage. Maybe it's not bad? Give it a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Gerritsen's Island Zero:

And here's the older, original (longer) trailer for Josh Gerritsen's Island Zero:

Inhabitants of a fishing island off the coast of Maine find themselves mysteriously cut off from the outside world after the ferry suddenly stops coming. All the phones have gone dead and every boat sent to the mainland fails to return. When dead bodies turn up along the water's edge, the hardy band of survivors must find out who, or what, is killing them. "Every THING needs to eat." Island Zero is directed by newcomer filmmaker Josh Gerritsen, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Tess Gerritsen, writer of the "Rizzoli & Isles" novels. This first premiered in 2017. Freestyle Digital Media will release the Gerritsens' Island Zero direct-to-VOD starting on May 15th this month. Who's interested?