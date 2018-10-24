Official Trailer for 'Daughters of the Sexual Revolution' Documentary

"A lot of women didn't like us back then." Gravitas has unveiled the trailer for a documentary titled, in full, Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. That title pretty clearly explains what the film is about, but it's actually focused on the origins of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, beginning in the 1960s and continuing into the 1970s. This doc film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and played at a few other festivals. It's the never-before-told story of Suzanne Mitchell, the fiercely-loyal den mother of the original Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Seen by many as regressive and exploitative, this diverse sisterhood of small-town "girls next door" became a controversial pop culture phenomenon at the height of the Sexual Revolution. This looks like a wild and fascinating story.

The behind-the-scenes story of how the original Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (in the 60s) became a controversial pop culture phenomenon at the height of the Sexual Revolution. With unprecedented access to director Suzanne Mitchell, the fiercely loyal "Godmother" of modern cheerleading, this documentary complicates the legend of the most iconic squad of cheerleaders in the world. Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is directed by documentary filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro, director of the Oscar-nominated doc Murderball previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Tallgrass Film Festival. Gravitas will release Daughters of the Sexual Revolution in select theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd this fall. Curious?