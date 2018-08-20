Official Trailer for David Mackenzie's 'Outlaw King' Starring Chris Pine

"I serve Brother Bruce!" Netflix has launched the first official trailer for Outlaw King, the latest film from acclaimed Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie (of Hallam Foe, Perfect Sense, Starred Up, Hell or High Water). This is premiering as the opening night film at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks, and they're starting up the marketing machine a bit early with this awesome first trailer. The film tells a "David v. Goliath story" of how the great 14th Century Scottish "Outlaw King'" Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army. Filmed entirely in Scotland, Outlaw King reunites Mackenzie with star Chris Pine, who plays Robert the Bruce. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell. I wouldn't expect anything less from Mackenzie, but hot damn this looks great.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Mackenzie's Outlaw King, from Netflix's YouTube:

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Outlaw King is directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie, of the films Dirty Diamonds, The Last Great Wilderness, Young Adam, Asylum, Hallam Foe, Spread, Perfect Sense, Tonight You're Mine, Starred Up, and Hell or High Water previously. The screenplay is written by Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie, with additional writing by Mark Bomback and David Harrower. The film will first premiere as the opening film at the Toronto Film Festival coming up soon. Netflix will then release Mackenzie's Outlaw King streaming exclusively starting November 9th later this fall. Who's interested?