Official US Trailer for Doc 'This Is Congo' Profiling the African Country

"Our hope was always to bring civilization to Congo…" Abramorama has debuted the official trailer for a documentary titled This Is Congo, a film made by war photographer Daniel McCabe. This looks like an incredible inside look at the African country known as the Congo (in full: the Democratic Republic of the Congo). "From embedding on the front lines with the national army, to displacement camps, to the black market for minerals, McCabe had unprecedented access to many sides of a decades long struggle for control over the most mineral-rich country in Africa. To capture the footage, McCabe shot with customized camera rigs and used creative sound recording solutions often acting as a one-man crew." This will be released in theaters in NY & LA in late June this summer, timed to the 60th Anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Congo's independence. Holy hell does this look terrific, a definitive portrait of a country perpetually at war.

This Is Congo provides an immersive and unfiltered look into Africa’s longest continuing conflict and those who are surviving within it. By following four compelling characters — a whistleblower, a patriotic military commander, a mineral dealer and a displaced tailor — the film offers viewers a truly Congolese perspective on the problems that plague this lushly beautiful nation. Colonel ‘Kasongo’, Mamadou Ndala, Mama Romance and Hakiza Nyantaba exemplify the unique resilience of a people who have lived and died through the generations due to the cycle of brutality generated by this conflict. Though their paths never physically cross, the ongoing conflict reverberates across all of their lives. This Is Congo is directed by celebrated war photographer Daniel McCabe, making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it played at numerous other doc festivals. Abramorama will release McCabe's This Is Congo in select theaters starting on June 29th this summer. Who's interested in this doc?