Official Trailer for Documentary 'Eating Animals' About What We Eat

"There's inherent cruelty in that system." IFC Films has released the official trailer for indie documentary Eating Animals, the latest by doc filmmaker Christopher Dillon Quinn (21 Up America, God Grew Tired of Us). This film is actually an adaptation of the very popular book also titled Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer. It's an examination of our dietary choices and the food we put in our bodies. Don't be alarmed - it's not all about giving up meat and only eating plants. I saw this doc at IDFA in Amsterdam last year, and it's dang good, much better than you're probably expecting. It presents a very honest and objective look at the debate over eating meat, but also discusses how we can sustainably raise animals and not use factories. There are talks with farmers and scientists, and it features narration by Natalie Portman. Worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Dillon Quinn's doc Eating Animals, from YouTube:

How much do you know about the food that’s on your plate? Based on the bestselling book by Jonathan Safran Foer and narrated by co-producer Natalie Portman, Eating Animals is an urgent, eye-opening look at the environmental, economic, and public health consequences of factory farming. Tracing the history of food production in the United States, the film charts how farming has gone from local and sustainable to a corporate Frankenstein monster that offers cheap eggs, meat, and dairy at a steep cost: the exploitation of animals; the risky use of antibiotics and hormones; and the pollution of our air, soil, and water. Spotlighting farmers who have pushed backed against industrial agriculture with more humane practices, Eating Animals offers attainable, commonsense solutions to a growing crisis while making the case that ethical farming is not only an animal rights issue but one that affects every aspect of our lives. Eating Animals is directed by American filmmaker Christopher Dillon Quinn, of the docs 21 Up America and God Grew Tired of Us previously. This first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and IDFA last year. IFC will release Eating Animals in select theaters starting June 15th this summer. Who wants to see this doc?