Official Trailer for Documentary 'Hal' About the Filmmaker Hal Ashby

"He'd smoke some pot, and he would work all night." Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled an official full-length trailer for a documentary titled Hal, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amy Scott's first feature doc is about the iconic director Hal Ashby, "the '70s grooviest master filmmaker", who directed hit films like Harold and Maude, Being There, The Last Detail, Shampoo, and Coming Home. The film is made up of rare archival materials, interviews, personal letters, and audio recordings. And examines Hel's clash with Hollywood: "His uncompromising nature pitted him against studio meddling, particularly in the 1980s, when a string of flops tarnished his legacy, but Scott conjures the special quality Ashby's films possess—an elusive blend of honesty, irreverence, humor, and humanity." This looks so groovy & inspiring.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Scott's documentary Hal, direct from YouTube:

Hal Ashby's obsessive genius led to an unprecedented string of Oscar-winning classics, including Harold and Maude, Shampoo and Being There. But as contemporaries Coppola, Scorsese and Spielberg rose to blockbuster stardom in the 1980s, Ashby's uncompromising nature played out as a cautionary tale of art versus commerce. Hal is directed by American editor-filmmaker Amy Scott, who has been working as a documentary editor for years, now making her feature directorial debut (and she also edited this film). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Cleveland, Montclair, Chicago Critics, Edinburgh, and Traverse City Film Festivals. Oscilloscope Labs will release Scott's Hal in select theaters starting September 7th. For more, visit the official website. Who's interested in watching?