Official Trailer for Drama 'Bayou Caviar' Directed by Cuba Gooding Jr.

"Great warriors pray for a life of violence…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted the official trailer for an indie titled Bayou Caviar, the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Described as a "movie about money, sex, power, corruption - and somebody getting fed to alligators," this went under a few alternate working titles - Burbank Caviar and Louisiana Caviar - before ending up with Bayou Caviar officially. The plot involves a former boxing champ who decides to try to bring down an empire by setting up a sex tape scandal involving a real estate mogul. Cuba Gooding Jr. also stars in this, along with Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Lia Marie Johnson, Katharine McPhee, Gregg Bello, Sam Thakur, and James Moses Black. This looks cool, but I'm notthat sure it's actually any good. Still worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Bayou Caviar, direct from YouTube:

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr.'s directorial debut, is a thrilling story of sex, murder, and revenge set in Louisiana. A Russian gangster (Richard Dreyfuss) engages Rodney (Gooding Jr.), a former boxer, to take down his associate's son-in-law via a salacious tape made by his lesbian photographer friend, Nic (Famke Janssen). Bayou Caviar is directed by Oscar-winning American actor Cuba Gooding Jr., making his first directorial debut after producing a few films previously. The screenplay is written by Cuba Gooding Jr. and Eitan Gorlin. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Gravitas Ventures will release Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Bayou Caviar in select theaters + on VOD starting October 5th this fall. Anyone interested?