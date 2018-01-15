Official Trailer for Fascinating German Documentary Film 'He She I'

"I'm the only link between my parents." An official trailer is available online for a German documentary film titled He She I, or just Er Sie Ich in German, made by the very talented filmmaker Carlotta Kittel. This fascinating documentary is about two parents, and former lovers, who chat about their experiences together from their past. Here's the concept - each person (they haven't seen or talked to each other in over 20 years) was interviewed individually about their romance and the child they had together. Then, a year or so later, the other person's interview was shown to the opposite person - and that interview was also taped as they discuss thoughts on what the other person was saying. It's a painfully honest, sometimes amusing look at how everyone tells a different story - and how everyone's experiences are unique, even time spent together. I had a chance to see this film and I think about it often, a very impressive, emotional, unique doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carlotta Kittel's documentary He She I, direct from Vimeo:

Two people, two sets of perceptions and memories – did Angela and Christian love each other? Were they ever a proper couple? What did they expect of each other? All questions bring forth contradictory answers. The only indisputable fact is that they met in 1986 in Berlin. Yet when Angela became pregnant and decided to keep the child, they broke off contact. Since then they have never spoken about what transpired. 25 years later, their daughter sets up a camera. She interviews Christian, she interviews Angela. She then plays the respective recording back to them – hers to him, his to her. Suddenly, a dynamic unfolds between the two parents, without them actually encountering each other. In this space, their history is recast in the context of the present. Felt truths appear amongst true feelings. He She I is a film about the power to tell your own story, and the powerlessness to prevent a second version of it - a conversation that never happened. He She I, also known as Er Sie Ich in German, is directed by German filmmaker Carlotta Kittel, an editor making her directorial debut. This first premiered at film festivals last year, and played many fests including DOC LA. He She I opens in German cinemas starting on March 8th, but still doesn't have a US distributor or release date yet. For more news, visit the film's Facebook page. Stay tuned. Who's interested?