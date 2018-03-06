Official Trailer for Frank Oz's Fun 'Muppet Guys Talking' Documentary

"I think about Jim all the time." The full trailer has arrived for the documentary Muppet Guys Talking, presented and directed by the one-and-only Frank Oz. This amusing film is about what happens when Oz gets together five of the original Muppet performers in one room for a discussion about all kinds of funny topics. The Muppet puppeteers in the discussion are: Frank Oz (Grover, Bert, Cookie Monster, Miss Piggy), of course, plus Jerry Nelson (Count Von Count, Mr. Snuffleupagus), Fran Brill (Betty Lou, Prairie Dawn, Little Bird), Dave Goelz (The Great Gonzo, Bunsen Honeydew), and Bill Barretta (Johnny Fiama, Pepe the King Prawn, Bobo the Bear). They often discuss Jim Henson and his influence and their memories of working with him, along with various behind-the-scenes stories and other funny tidbits of details from their time working as Muppets. This looks wonderful and looks like it will be a total joy to watch. A must see doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Frank Oz's documentary Muppet Guys Talking, from YouTube:

"We made a documentary! Yeah. A documentary. Want to see it?" For the first time ever, five of the original Muppet performers come together to discuss the creation of their iconic characters under the visionary leadership of Jim Henson. With unexpected stories, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and important insights into how Jim led his team, this documentary gives a private glimpse into the true spirit of The Muppets and how a culture of innovation, hard work, and playfulness produced one of the most successful creative endeavors in history. Muppet Guys Talking is directed by iconic English actor/filmmaker Frank Oz, director of the films The Dark Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, What About Bob?, HouseSitter, The Indian in the Cupboard, In & Out, Bowfinger, The Score, The Stepford Wives, and Death at a Funeral previously. The film first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Muppet Guys Talking will be available direct-to-VOD starting March 16th this month. More info here. Who's interested?