Official Trailer for Gritty Action Movie 'Mile 22' with Mark Wahlberg

May 15, 2018
"We fight new wars. The old options… They don't always succeed." STX Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for Mile 22, the latest action movie collaboration between director Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg (who have made Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day together). Wahlberg plays a top secret, high level CIA agent in their "least understood unit", tasked with finding and transporting an asset to Mile 22 for extraction. The title Mile 22 refers to a particular place where the person can be safely rescued, and Wahlberg's characters encounters "some very evil people" along the way who want him and everyone in his unit dead. The cast includes John Malkovich, Ronda Rousey, Iko Uwais, Terry Kinney, Sala Baker, Alexandra Vino, Poorna Jagannathan, and Lauren Cohan. Yeah, so this looks like another slick covert ops action movie from Berg, honestly nothing particular new or unique. Have fun.

In a visceral modern thriller from Peter Berg, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. Mile 22 is directed by American filmmaker Peter Berg, of the movies The Rundown, Friday Night Lights, The Kingdom, Hancock, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day previously. The screenplay is written by Lea Carpenter and Graham Roland. STX Ent. will release Berg's Mile 22 in theaters everywhere starting on August 3rd late this summer. First impression?

