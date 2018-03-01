Official Trailer for Gritty Crime Thriller 'Juggernaut' Starring Jack Kesy

"You're a time bomb. Ever since the day you were born." LevelFILM has released the first official trailer for a gritty crime thriller titled Juggernaut, the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Daniel DiMarco. This play at a few smaller festivals last year, but has mostly gone under the radar until now. Juggernaut stars Jack Kesy (seen Baywatch, 12 Strong, Death Wish) as a small town outlaw who returns to his hometown, violently obsessed with the notion that his mother's death was not a suicide. The full cast includes Amanda Crew, David Cubitt, Stephen McHattie, Peter McRobbie, Ty Olsson, and Matty Finochio. This is a damn good trailer, very moody with a few cool shots, I'm quite curious about this now.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel DiMarco's Juggernaut, direct from YouTube:

After discovering the news that his mother has taken her life, Saxon Gamble returns home, irrationally plagued by the notion that her death was not a suicide. Saxon, a man of violence, embarks on a revenge mission that shakes up the quiet town of his birth and awakens a dormant sibling rivalry that puts himself and his brother on a collision course with bloody consequences. Juggernaut is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Daniel DiMarco, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This film first premiered at the Shanghai and San Diego Film Festivals last year. LevelFILM will be releasing DiMarco's Juggernaut direct-to-VOD starting March 9th coming up soon. Anyone interested in this film?