Official Trailer for HBO's Candid Documentary 'Arthur Miller: Writer'

"The voice is the important thing - that you don't go silent." HBO has debuted a trailer for the documentary titled Arthur Miller: Writer, about the life and work of iconic playwright Arthur Miller. Filmmaker Rebecca Miller (The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Maggie's Plan), who just so happens to be Arthur Miller's daughter, has created this documentary built around impromptu interviews shot over many years in the family home. She has crafted a very candid and personal portrait of her father, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright (of A Streetcar Named Desire, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, A View from the Bridge) who was also a popular public figure - he testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee, and was married to Marilyn Monroe at one point. This doc feels like it's much deeper than just a profile of Miller, considering there's so much intimate footage of him, telling the real story of who he really was as a person.

Here's the first official trailer for Rebecca Miller's doc Arthur Miller: Writer, direct from YouTube:

Rebecca Miller's film is a portrait of her father, his times and insights, built around impromptu interviews shot over many years in the family home. This celebration of the great American playwright is quite different from what the public has ever seen. It is a close consideration of a singular life shadowed by the tragedies of the Red Scare and the death of Marilyn Monroe; a bracing look at success and failure in the public eye; an honest accounting of human frailty; a tribute to one artist by another. Arthur Miller: Writer invites you to see how one of America's sharpest social commentators formed his ideologies, how his life reflected his work, and, even in some small part, shaped the culture of our country in the twentieth century. Arthur Miller: Writer is directed by filmmaker Rebecca Miller, who also happens to be his daughter, director of the films Angela, Personal Velocity, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, and Maggie's Plan previously. This first premiered at the Telluride and New York Film Festivals last fall. HBO will debut Arthur Miller: Writer exclusively starting on March 19th this month. Interested?