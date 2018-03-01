Official Trailer for HBO's Two-Part Doc on 'Elvis Presley: The Searcher'

"He's actually pretending, when he's home, to be normal. When he goes out on stage at night is who he actually is." HBO has unveiled the trailer for a two-part documentary about the late, great musician Elvis Presley titled Elvis Presley: The Searcher. The films run in total three hours, covering his entire life and career, giving audiences a very intimate inside look at the man, the myth, the legend. The documentary include stunning atmospheric shots taken inside Graceland, Elvis' iconic home, and feature more than 20 new, primary source interviews with session players, producers, engineers, directors and other artists who knew him or who were profoundly influenced by him. The official soundtrack will also be released on April 6th, and is available for pre-order now from here. This seems like a nice compliment to the other Elvis doc The King from Eugene Jarecki, which is a different look at America. If you're an Elvis fan, then dive right in.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Thom Zimny's documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher, on YouTube:

This three-hour, two-film presentation Elvis Presley: The Searcher focuses on Elvis Presley the musical artist, taking the audience on a comprehensive creative journey from his childhood through the final 1976 Jungle Room recording sessions. The films include stunning atmospheric shots taken inside Graceland, Elvis' iconic home, and feature more than 20 new, primary source interviews with session players, producers, engineers, directors and other artists who knew him or who were profoundly influenced by him. The HBO documentary also features never-before-seen photos and footage from private collections worldwide, and includes an original musical score composed by Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready. Elvis Presley: The Searcher is directed by filmmaker Thom Zimny, of the doc The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, The Ties That Bind, plus Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band concert films previously. HBO will debut both parts exclusively starting April 14th this spring. Any big Elvis fans?