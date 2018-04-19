Official Trailer for High School Debate Team Indie Comedy 'Candy Jar'

"This is you're future, and you are going to win." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Candy Jar, from indie director Ben Shelton. This quirky comedy is about dueling high school debate champs who are at odds on just about everything forge ahead with ambitious plans to get into the colleges of their dreams. Of course, even though they're at odds, opposites attract and then sparks fly. Candy Jar stars Sami Gayle (of Vampire Academy, "Blue Bloods") as Lona, and Jacob Latimore (of Sleight, "The Chi") as Bennett, with a cast including Christina Hendricks, Uzo Aduba, Helen Hunt, and Tom Bergeron. This honestly looks fun, though nothing new (see Rocket Science), but I admit I am curious to check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Ben Shelton's Candy Jar, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An introverted high school girl from a working-class background (Sami Gayle) and her wealthy debate team nemesis (Jacob Latimore) can't agree on anything, but when they're forced to work together to compete in the state championship, they discover opposites can sometimes attract. Candy Jar is directed by American filmmaker Ben Shelton, of only the film Waking before this, as well as a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Klitzman. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals. Netflix will release Shelton's Candy Jar streaming exclusively starting April 27th later this month. Your thoughts?