MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for High School Debate Team Indie Comedy 'Candy Jar'

by
April 19, 2018
Source: YouTube

Candy Jar Trailer

"This is you're future, and you are going to win." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Candy Jar, from indie director Ben Shelton. This quirky comedy is about dueling high school debate champs who are at odds on just about everything forge ahead with ambitious plans to get into the colleges of their dreams. Of course, even though they're at odds, opposites attract and then sparks fly. Candy Jar stars Sami Gayle (of Vampire Academy, "Blue Bloods") as Lona, and Jacob Latimore (of Sleight, "The Chi") as Bennett, with a cast including Christina Hendricks, Uzo Aduba, Helen Hunt, and Tom Bergeron. This honestly looks fun, though nothing new (see Rocket Science), but I admit I am curious to check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Ben Shelton's Candy Jar, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Candy Jar Movie

An introverted high school girl from a working-class background (Sami Gayle) and her wealthy debate team nemesis (Jacob Latimore) can't agree on anything, but when they're forced to work together to compete in the state championship, they discover opposites can sometimes attract. Candy Jar is directed by American filmmaker Ben Shelton, of only the film Waking before this, as well as a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Klitzman. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals. Netflix will release Shelton's Candy Jar streaming exclusively starting April 27th later this month. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK