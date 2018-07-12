Official Trailer for Horror 'Don't Leave Home' About a Painter in Ireland

"You might hear some strange things… don't pay any attention to it." Cranked Up Films has released an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Don't Leave Home, the latest feature from filmmaker Michael Tully (Cocaine Angel, Septien, Ping Pong Summer). This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and it also played at the Sarasota, Montclair, and Galway Film Festivals. Don't Leave Home is about an American artist's obsession with a disturbing urban legend that takes her to an investigation of the story's origins at the crumbling estate of a reclusive painter in Ireland. It's being called "Get Out with Catholic guilt in the Irish countryside" and a film that proves "not all mysteries should be solved." The film's cast includes Anna Margaret Hollyman, Lalor Roddy, Helena Bereen, David McSavage, and Karrie Cox. I like all the shots of the animals creepily staring at her. The film looks quite good, I will admit, and fairly creepy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home, direct from YouTube:

After recently unveiling her new sculptural exhibit on Irish urban legends, artist Melanie Thomas (Anna Margaret Hollyman) is contacted by Father Alistair Burke, a reclusive Irish priest who, legend has it, once painted the portrait of a young girl who later disappeared on the very day her image vanished from the painting. Now, summoned by Burke and his cohort to the Irish countryside for a special art commission, Melanie eagerly accepts the offer, never stopping to consider that some urban legends might be true. Don't Leave Home is both written and directed by American filmmaker Michael Tully, director of the films Cocaine Angel, Septien, and Ping Pong Summer previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and played at a few other fests earlier this year. Cranked Up Films will release Tully's Don't Leave Home in select theaters + on VOD starting September 14th this fall. Does that look scary? Who's interested in this?