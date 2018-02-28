Official Trailer for Alien Horror 'Caught' Directed by Jamie Patterson

"We never said we would leave." Cinedigm has released a trailer for a freaky horror film titled Caught, from director Jamie Patterson. The film about alien visitors was shot in East Sussex, UK where aliens were sighted in 1967. While on an afternoon walk, two small-town reporters notice a military camp going up on a hilltop. Trying to figure out the truth, they answer their door when two unusual strangers come knocking and find themselves held hostage in their own home. Caught stars Mickey Sumner, Cian Barry, April Pearson, Ruben Crow, Dave Mounfield, and Aaron Davis. This feels like a pretty cool throwback to "Twilight Zone", where the aliens look like regular people, though there's something very strange. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Patterson's Caught, direct from YouTube:

A journalist couple invite two strangers into their idyllic village home after noticing strange military activity nearby, but what begins as an informal interview soon descends into a nightmarish fight for survival. Caught is directed by English filmmaker Jamie Patterson, of various films including City of Dreamers, Blind Date, Home for Christmas, Winners, and Fractured previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Allsop and Alex Francis. This premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival last year. Cinedigm will release Patterson's Caught in select theaters + on VOD starting March 30th coming up. Anyone curious?