Official Trailer for 'Hunt for the Skinwalker' Paranormal Documentary

"Nobody knows what we're dealing with…" The Orchard has released a trailer for a creepy documentary titled Hunt for the Skinwalker, made by filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell. This doc film is about the "most intensive" scientific study of a UFO and paranormal hotspot in human history, a place in Utah known as Skinwalker Ranch. A scientific study first began in 1996, including "PhD-level investigators". Additionally, there's a rumored secret government-funded investigation looking into whether or not there's anything to actually be found out there. "The shroud of mystery hanging above Skinwalker Ranch and the Uintah Basin has fascinated director Jeremy Corbell for years. He finally journeyed to the property to interview eyewitnesses - including the new owner of the ranch - and uncover rare, previously unreleased recordings." This looks like an unsettling paranormal documentary, but I also can't really tell if it's all fake and being sold to us like The Blair Witch Project. If you're into UFOs and aliens, you should check out this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Corbell's Hunt for the Skinwalker, direct from YouTube:

Based on the book by George Knapp and Dr. Colm Kelleher, Hunt for the Skinwalker investigates the confidential, most extensive scientific study of a paranormal hotspot in human history. Skinwalker Ranch in Utah is famous throughout the world because of the myriad of frightening, seemingly supernatural events that have been reported in the scenic basin surrounding the property for hundreds of years. Sightings include orbs, UFOs, animal mutilations, unknown creatures, poltergeist-type activity, and many other inexplicable incidents. An exhaustive, multidisciplinary scientific study began in 1996, spearheaded by an enigmatic Las Vegas billionaire named Robert Bigelow. A team of PhD-level investigators was deployed to collect evidence and they spent more than a decade on the ground, interviewing witnesses, searching for explanations, and directly confronting an unknown intelligence. Hunt for the Skinwalker is directed by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, of the doc Patient Seventeen and a few short films previously. The Orchard will release Corbell's Hunt for the Skinwalker in select theaters + on VOD later this year. Anyone?