Official Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Bernard and Huey' About Two Friends

"A smart film about dumb men." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Bernard and Huey, from director Dan Mirvish (co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival), which premiered at a few small film festivals last year. The film stars David Koechner and Jim Rash as old friends who reunite, and end up in some fights and arguments, working out drama in their lives. "Bernard and Huey is a timely story of two men behaving badly, and the smart women who rein them in." Sounds like just what we need right now, huh? The film's full cast includes Mae Whitman, Sasha Alexander, Nancy Travis, Bellamy Young, Richard Kind, Eka Darville, Jay Renshaw, and Jake O'Connor. This looks somewhat amusing, but I'm not particularly intrigued by any of the footage included in here. Give it a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Mirvish's Bernard and Huey, in high def on Apple:

Bernard and Huey is the story of roguish Huey (David Koechner) and nebbishy Bernard (Jim Rash), who are unlikely friends in late 1980s New York. Years later, a bedraggled Huey crashes at Bernard’s upscale bachelor pad. As the two reconnect, Bernard starts a relationship with Huey’s estranged daughter Zelda (Mae Whitman), an aspiring graphic novelist. Huey slowly gets his mojo back and tries to seduce various women in Bernard’s life, while reconnecting with his family. As the two friends return to their old ways, at least one of them finds himself in danger of marrying a woman old enough to be his wife. Bernard and Huey is directed by American filmmaker Dan Mirvish, co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival, and director of the films Omaha (The Movie), Stamp and Deliver, Open House, and Between Us previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar/Pulitzer-winner Jules Feiffer. This premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival last year. Freestyle will release Bernard and Huey in select theaters starting June 8th. Who's interested?