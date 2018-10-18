Official Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Unlovable' with Charlene deGuzman

"You have to save yourself, I can't do this for you." Orion Classics has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Unlovable, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The indie comedy is about a sex and love addicted woman who becomes friends with a reclusive man who lives nearby. As one of the quotes in this trailer states, it's not so much a film about love, rather a "feel-good film about the power of friendship." Charlene deGuzman (from "Big Time Rush" now making her feature film debut) stars as Joy, with a stellar ensemble cast including John Hawkes, Melissa Leo, Paul James, with Ellen Geer and Jake McDorman. This looks like an honest, heartfelt film that doesn't try to say love will fix everything - which is really refreshing considering that's what most romance films are about. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Suzi Yoonessi's Unlovable, direct from YouTube:

A sex and love addicted woman named Joy (Charlene deGuzman) learns what real intimacy is when she starts making music with a reclusive man named Jim (John Hawkes). Unlovable is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Suzi Yoonessi, of only the film Dear Lemon Lima previously, as well as TV work including episodes of "Relationship Status" for Go90. The screenplay is written by Charlene deGuzman, Sarah Adina Smith, and Mark Duplass. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Calgary, Los Angeles, and Woodstock Film Festivals. Orion Classics will release Yoonessi's Unlovable in select theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd coming up this fall. Who wants to see this?