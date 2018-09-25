MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Indie Horror Film 'Thriller' Set in South Central LA

by
September 25, 2018
Source: YouTube

Thriller Trailer

"Can't believe they just let him out like that." An official trailer has debuted for an indie horror thriller film titled simply Thriller, from writer/director Dallas Jackson. This has no relation to the Michael Jackson music video for "Thriller", which is actually getting an IMAX 3D re-release this year. This Thriller is about a childhood prank that comes back to haunt a clique of South Central Los Angeles teens when their victim returns during Homecoming weekend. This stars Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie, Tequan Richmond, Paige Hurd, Mykelti Williamson, and RZA. This is premiering at the LA Film Festival underway right now. It reminds a bit of I Know What You Did Last Summer, about a killer getting some revenge. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dallas Jackson's Thriller, direct from YouTube:

Thriller Poster

Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, a clique of South Central LA teens find themselves terrorized during Homecoming weekend by a killer hell-bent on revenge. Thriller, formerly under the title Vengeance, is directed by American filmmaker Dallas Jackson, making his feature directorial debut after work on TV shows including producing "South of Nowhere" and "Rebel". The screenplay is written by Dallas Jackson and Ken Rance. This film will premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival - currently underway now. No official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? How does this "thriller" look?

Find more posts: Horror, Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK