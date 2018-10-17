Official Trailer for Karyn Kusama's 'Destroyer' Starring Nicole Kidman

"You chose to play cops and robbers - and you lost." Annapurna Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Karyn Kusama's action thriller Destroyer, which premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows an alcoholic detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to try and move on from what still haunts her. Nicole Kidman stars as Detective Erin Bell, and the full cast includes Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn, and Scoot McNairy. This film has received lots of attention for Kidman's heavy make-up, which is used in only half the film to show how much she has changed from the past. I saw this in Toronto and I hated the film, it's derivative, bland, and cliche in every way - and Kidman's performance didn't impress me at all. But that's just my take, and others seem to be enjoying it much more.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Karyn Kusama's Destroyer, direct from YouTube:

Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past. Destroyer is directed by American filmmaker Karyn Kusama, director of the films Girlfight, Aeon Flux, Jennifer's Body, and The Invitation previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this year. Annapurna will release Kusama's Destroyer in select theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year. Who's interested?