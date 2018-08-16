Official Trailer for 'Kusama - Infinity' Doc About Artist Yayoi Kusama

"I come up with new ideas so quickly. My canvas can't keep up with me." Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Heather Lenz's fascinating artist documentary Kusama - Infinity, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Lenz's Kusama - Infinity profiles world-renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, now 89 years old and still creating. The film "traces Kusama’s trajectory from a conservative upbringing in Japan to battling sexism and racism in 1960s NYC to her unstoppable rise to international fame." She has re-established her prominence with the highly successful "Infinity Room" and other recent art projects and global exhibitions. I saw this at Sundance and it's a wonderful, intriguing, inspiring doc film about a truly masterful artist, spanning her entire life and career. Highly recommended.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Heather Lenz's Kusama - Infinity, direct from YouTube:

Now the top-selling female artist in the world, Yayoi Kusama overcame impossible odds to bring her radical artistic vision to the world stage. For decades, her work pushed boundaries that often alienated her from both her peers and those in power in the art world. Kusama was an underdog with everything stacked against her: the trauma of growing up in Japan during World War II, life in a dysfunctional family that discouraged her creative ambitions, sexism and racism in the art establishment, mental illness in a culture where that was particularly shameful and even continuing to pursue and be devoted to her art full time on the cusp of her 90s. In spite of it all, Kusama has endured and has created a legacy of artwork that spans the disciplines of painting, sculpture, installation art, performance art, poetry and literary fiction. After working as an artist for over six decades, people around the globe are experiencing her installation Infinity Mirrored Rooms in record numbers, as Kusama continues to create new work every day. Kusama - Infinity is directed by filmmaker Heather Lenz, making her feature debut after directing a few doc shorts previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Magnolia will release Kusama - Infinity in select theaters starting September 7th coming up. For more, visit the official website.