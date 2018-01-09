Official Trailer for Los Angeles-Set Druggie Indie 'A Thousand Junkies'

"Who do we know who can come through for us?" An official trailer has debuted for a funky little indie film titled A Thousand Junkies, set in Los Angeles following a drug junkie looking for his next fix. As much as that sounds like a film no one wants to see, the description is rather intriguing: it's a "'drug' movie with no drugs, and a 'road' movie that goes nowhere." From first-time director Tommy Swerdlow, the film stars TJ Bowen (who co-wrote the script) as TJ, one of the junkies going about his 9 to 5 life of searching for drugs. The cast includes Patricia Castelo Branco, Dinarte de Freitas, and Blake Heron. The Film Stage says the film "is not necessarily a morality tale, nor is it pure voyeurism. It's simply capturing a day in a life — or three, to be more specific." This reminds me a bit of Trainspotting, looks like a good time. Fire it up below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Swerdlow's A Thousand Junkies, from The Film Stage:

As Los Angeles wakes up and goes to work, so do TJ, Blake and Tommy. Three junkies whose day consists of driving around L. A. in a battered car looking for their next fix, they become increasingly desperate as the day goes on without success. A "drug" movie with no drugs, and a "road" movie that goes nowhere, A Thousand Junkies is a dark, visceral comedy about the 9 to 5 job of being a junkie, and the strange bonds that are formed between addicts. A Thousand Junkies is directed by filmmaker Tommy Swerdlow, an actor/writer who co-wrote the Cool Runnings script, now making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is written by TJ Bowen and Tommy Swerdlow. This premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. Swerdlow's A Thousand Junkies will arrive direct-to-VOD starting on January 30th.