Official Trailer for Medical Documentary 'The Bleeding Edge' on Netflix

"How can you clear something that's been shown to be dangerous?" Netflix has debuted the trailer for a documentary titled The Bleeding Edge, the latest eye-opening film made by Academy Award-winning doc filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering (The Invisible War, The Hunting Ground). The film shines a light on the unforeseen, dangerous consequences of advanced technological devices used in the medical field. It's a damning exposé on the "unregulated, multi-billion dollar medical device industry" and how their profit-driven incentives put patients at risk daily. This is a compliment to another documentary this year, Mike Eisenberg's To Err Is Human, also about medical errors and deaths caused my misdiagnosis. Both of these docs look like shocking, important, urgent films for our time that should make us think differently about the medical world. They may be scary to watch, but they're both honest presentations of how we can be better.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering's doc The Bleeding Edge, from YouTube:

America has the most technologically advanced health care system in the world, yet medical interventions have become the third leading cause of death, and the overwhelming majority of high-risk implanted devices never require a single clinical trial. In The Bleeding Edge, Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry, examining lax regulations, corporate cover-ups, and profit driven incentives that put patients at risk daily. Weaving emotionally powerful stories of people whose lives have been irrevocably harmed, the film asks: what life-saving technologies may actually be killing us? The Bleeding Edge is directed by filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, of the documentary films Derrida, Outrage, The Invisible War, and The Hunting Ground previously. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Dick & Ziering's The Bleeding Edge doc streaming exclusively starting on July 27th later this month. Interested?