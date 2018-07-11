Official Trailer for Netflix Romantic Comedy 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'

"Do you think you could like me?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, another reinvention of the romantic comedy play Cyrano de Bergerac (this isn't the only film based on that play this year - there is also the British film Old Boys). Shannon Purser stars as Sierra, the one from the title of the film, who is very intelligent but not very pretty by high school standards. A case of mistaken identity results in unexpected romance when the most popular girl in high school and the biggest loser must come together to win over their crushes. Also starring RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo, Chrissy Metz, Alan Ruck, and Lea Thompson. This actually looks like a cute & honest film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian Samuels' Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, direct from YouTube:

