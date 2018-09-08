Official Trailer for Netflix's Doc 'Quincy' on Music Legend Quincy Jones

"I'm a survivor - my whole life has been like that." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Quincy, an inside look at the life and achievements of entertainment producer and the music legend Quincy Jones. "A unique force of nature in music and popular culture for 70 years, Jones has transcended musical and racial boundaries; his story is inextricably woven into the fabric of Black America. Beyond his own acclaim as a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer and arranger, Jones's inimitable gift to discover the biggest talents of the past half of the century is unprecedented. He has mentored and cultivated the careers of young talents, from Lesley Gore and Michael Jackson to Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith. With his boundless energy, Jones has also awakened many generations to the significance of humanitarian issues." This looks like a wonderful and exciting look at the legend, and it will be available to watch later this month.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones' documentary Quincy, from YouTube:

An intimate look into the life of icon Quincy Jones. A unique force in music and popular culture for 70 years, Jones has transcended racial and cultural boundaries; his story is inextricably woven into the fabric of America. Quincy captures the kind of life that can only belong to a man with a big heart and an even bigger will to live forever. Directed by Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, Quincy, a Netflix Original Documentary, seamlessly threads personal verite moments with private archival footage to reveal a legendary life like no other. Quincy is co-directed by filmmaker Alan Hicks (of the doc Keep on Keepin' On previously) & actress Rashida Jones (who is also Quincy's daughter, making her directorial debut with this film). The doc will first premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Netflix will then release Hicks & Jones' doc Quincy streaming exclusively starting September 21st later this month. Interested in seeing this film?