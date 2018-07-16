Official Trailer for 'On the Basis of Sex' Starring Felicity Jones as RBG

"Her story made history." Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for On the Basis of Sex, a new dramatic film about the early days of iconic Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Felicity Jones plays RBG, and Armie Hammer plays her husband Marty, in a new film by director Mimi Leder (of The Peacemaker, Deep Impact, Pay It Forward). The title is a reference to a line from one of (or many of) RBG's speeches, in which she explained: "the U.S. Constitution is nearly 220 years old and contains no express provision opposing discrimination on the basis of gender." This film is a compliment to the documentary about her, titled simply RBG now playing in theaters. And it will premiere later this year in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court. The cast includes Justin Theroux, Cailee Spaeny, Kathy Bates, Stephen Root, Jack Reynor, Sam Waterston, and Francis X. McCarthy. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mimi Leder's On the Basis of Sex, direct from YouTube:

The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. On the Basis of Sex is directed by American filmmaker Mimi Leder, a veteran producer and director of the films The Peacemaker, Deep Impact, Pay It Forward, and Thick as Thieves previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Stiepleman. This is expected to first premiere at film festivals in the fall. Focus Features will release Leder's On the Basis of Sex in select theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day this year. First impression? Thoughts?