Official Trailer for Organ Harvesting, Wacky Horror 'Lowlife' from IFC

"Father, show me the way as a spirit of justice." IFC Midnight has launched an official trailer for a wacky horror/action comedy titled Lowlife, which first premiered at both the Fantasia Film Festival & FrightFest last year. From director Ryan Prows, this is about the sordid lives of an addict, an ex-con, and a luchador that collide when an organ harvesting caper goes very, very wrong. Starring Nicki Micheaux, Ricardo Adam Zarate, Jon Oswald, Shaye Ogbonna, Santana Dempsey, and Mark Burnham. This looks all kinds of weird and wacky and absurd and crazy, and perhaps fun? I don't even know. Just watch the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Prows' Lowlife, direct from IFC's YouTube:

The sordid lives of small-time criminals collide when an organ harvesting caper goes very, very wrong. A Mexican wrestler with rage issues, a felon with a regrettable face tattoo, and an ex-junkie in search of a kidney collide in this wild, blood splattered adrenaline rush. Lowlife is directed by American filmmaker Ryan Prows, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Prows graduated from the American Film Institute. The script is credited to: Tim Cairo, Jake Gibson, Shaye Ogbonna, Ryan Prows, Maxwell Michael Towson. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival and at FrightFest last year. IFC Midnight will release Prwos' Lowlife in select theaters + on VOD starting April 6th this spring. Who's in?